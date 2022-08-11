Agri usec yari sa imported asukal

Iniimbestigahan na ng Malacañang ang mga opisyal ng Sugar Regulatory Board (SRB) na pumirma sa isang resolusyon para mag-angkat ng 300,000 metriko tonelada ng asukal.

Sa press briefing sa Malacañang nitong Huwebes, sinabi ni Press Secretary Trixie Cruz Angeles na walang pahintulot mula kay Pangulong Ferdinand `Bongbong’ Marcos Jr.,bilang chairman ng SRB, ang inilabas na resolusyon na pirmado ni Agriculture Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian.

“It appears that the resolution was signed for and behalf of the President by Undersecretary Leocadio Sebastian. He was not authorized to sign such a resolution because the President did not authorize the importation,” sabi ni Angeles.

Inaalam na aniya ng Palasyo ang insidente at kapag napatunayang may mga gumawa ng sariling aksiyon ay malalaman kung ilang mga opisyal ang gugulong ang ulo o masususpinde o masisibak sa puwesto.

“An investigation is ongoing to determine whether any acts that would cause the President to lose trust and confidence in his officials can be found or if there is malice of negligence is involved. In such a case if such findings are made then the only determination left would be how many heads are going to roll,” ani Angeles.

Sumasailalim na aniya sa imbestigasyon lahat ng pumirma sa resolusyon at kapag natapos agad ito ay posibleng may masisibak na mga opisyal.

“Ang status nila, lahat po ng pumirma ay under investigation. Hintayin po natin today if a determination can be made na ma-issuehan sila ng preventive suspension order habang tumutuloy ang imbestigasyon. Pero kung mabilis lang ang imbestigasyon, makakakita tayo ng mga replacements very soon,” dagdag ni Angeles.

Bukod kay Sebastian, kabilang sa mga pumirma sa resolusyon para mag-angkat ng 300,000 metriko tonelada ng asukal sa ngalan ni Pangulong Marcos ay sina Sugar Regulatory Administration (SRA) administrator Hermenegildo Serafica, Atty. Rolando Beltran at Aurelio Gerardo Valderama Jr.

“You don’t convene the Sugar Regulatory Board in the absence of the President and in the absence of any such approval on his part. He did not approve the convening. You can only convene the board with the explicit assent of the President and he did not make such an agreement,” sabi pa ni Angeles. (Aileen Taliping/Prince Golez)