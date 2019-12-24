Aga magpa-macho alang sa superhero nga movie

Time-out una sa mga drama project si Aga Muhlach human ang 2019 MMFF movie nga “Miracle in Cell No. 7”.

Matud Aga sa interview sa ANC, type niya nga mohimog mga action sama sa usa ka sundalo o superhero.

“Parang mas gusto kong gumawa ng action or kung anuman na totoo. Meaning kung gagawa ako ng istorya ng sundalo or superhero ‘yung totoo, pang-Pilipinas,” matud ni Aga.

Aron mahimong tinuod kinahanglan nga mahibalik ang iyang maanindot nga lawas.

“Because one thing I have to do first is to surprise them by being fit, I need to be buff again. I will do it because may gusto akong gawin in 2022. Basta it’s a surprise. A movie. So the surprise element there should be when they see you in the movie trailer they are going to be like ‘What? Is that him?’ If not sabi ko, ‘Let’s not do the movie’,” matud sa aktor.

Gibutyag usab niya nga andam na ang script alang sa himoun niyang superhero movie.

“So 2021 will be tough for me, meaning in terms of diet and workout and all. I want to put myself out there, I want to pressure myself,” matud ni Aga.