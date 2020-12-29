AFP wala pa natanggap na COVID vaccine

Giniit ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na wala pang nababakunahan kontra COVID-19 sa kanilang hanay.

Ayon kay AFP spokesman Major General Edgard Arevalo, “Definitely wala pa pong ibang miyembro ng Armed Forces of the Philippines, not even the Chief of Staff (General Gilbert Gapay), not even me, or not even high ranking officials of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.”

“Let’s just take into account that this particular vaccine was given only to select members of the Presidential Security Group,” paliwanag naman ni Arevalo sa balita na nabigyan ng bakuna ang mga miyembro ng PSG. (Kiko Cueto)