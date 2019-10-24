AFP ngadto sa publiko: Hunungon na ang pagpakatap ug hazing video

Mihangyo sa publiko ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) nga hunungon na ang pagpakatap sa mga video na nagpapakita sa gihimong hazing sa mga kadete sa sulod sa Philippine Military Academy (PMA).

Matud ni AFP spokesperson Marine Brig. Gen. Edgard Arevalo, walay sibisan kinsa nga makabenipisyo sa pagkatap niini.

“We appeal to the public to stop spreading the video. No one benefits from it. Both the Academy and the Dormitorio family have been severely battered with the stories that came out in the news. And showing videos of the said kind will only add insult to injury. Let us allow the family and the PMA to heal and the Corps of Cadets to learn from its mistake and move on,” matud ni Arevalo.

Matud niya nga wala morepresentar sa tibuok PMA ang maong panghitabo.

“The videos confirm that maltreatment happens in PMA. That has been established especially in the case of Cadet Dormitorio. Much as we mourn his death, we maintain that these cases do not represent the entire PMA training. And maltreatment is neither sanctioned nor tolerated in PMA,” dugang pa ni Arevalo. (Jess Campos)