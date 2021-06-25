AFP nagluksa kay PNoy

Ipinahayag ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) na gagawaran ng full military honor na may gun salute ang yumaong dating Pangulong Benigno Simeon `Noynoy’ Aquino III na nagsilbi rin nilang commander-in-chief.

Sinabi ni AFP spokesperson Marine Maj. Gen. Edgard Arevalo na walong round ng kanyon ang papuputukin na sinimulan ng alas-singko ng umaga nitong Biyernes.

“So the next after 6 o’clock reveille, the first, after the eighth round of cannon fire there will be one round of cannon to be fired at 7 o’clock and then every one hour thereafter until the hour of 5 (p.m.) after where there will be another salvo and another round of eight salvos in succession that actually, the eight rounds actually represent the eight provinces that participated in the revolution at that time,” ani Arevalo.

Kahapon ang lahat ng personnel sa AFP General Headquarters sa Camp Aguinaldo, ibang military unit, maging ang mga kadete ng Philippine Military Academy, Philippine Merchant Marine Academy at Philippine Air Force Flying School ay nag-assembly para sa opisyal na abiso hinggil sa pagpanaw ni Aquino.

Ngayong Sabado naman magkakaroon ng 21 gun salute na may tig-isang minutong pagitan bilang huling pagsaludo sa dating pangulo. (Kiko Cueto)