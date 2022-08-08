AFP mas malakas puwersa kay Bacarro – BBM

MAS malakas na puwersa ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang inaasahan ni Pangulong Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos Jr. sa pagpasok ng bagong liderato sa katauhan ni bagong AFP Chief of Staff Lt. General Bartolome Bacarro.

Ito ang inihayag ng pangulo matapos pangunahan ang change of command nitong Lunes ng hapon sa AFP general headquarters sa Camp General Emilio Aguinaldo sa Quezon City.

Ayon sa pangulo, panibagong landas ang tatahakin ni Bacarro para sa mas pinahusay at pinalakas na Hukbong Sandatahan sa mga susunod na araw kaya dapat masiguro ang mas matatag na puwersa.

“It is certain that we have chosen the right leader in General Bacarro to lead the AFP as it marches forward and undertakes a new journey that will eventually pave the way for a much improved and stronger AFP in the days ahead,” anang pangulo.

Hindi aniya madali ang responsibilidad na nakaatang sa balikat ni Bacarro dahil sa mga hindi inaasa¬hang pagsubok subalit kapag nagtulungan ay malalagpasan ang mga ito at mapagtatagumpayan para sa mas makabuluhang pagbabago sa bansa.

“I know that you know well that the journey will not be an easy one. It will be sometimes treacherous, always complex. It will be difficult and at times seemingly unbearable, but with the AFP beside us assisting and putting in place the fundamental prerequisites for nation building, we shall overcome and emerge victorious in the end together, a meaningful change in the lives of many can be realized. I know that it can be done and that is why we shall,” dagdag ng Pangulo.

Pinasalamatan naman ng presidente si outgoing AFP Chief of Staff General Andres Centino sa naging serbisyo nito bilang ika-57 na pinuno ng AFP at sa mga nagawa nito para sa Hukbong Sandatahan.

“It is the perfect time to convey my utmost gratitude to Gen Centino for his exemplary service that he rendered as he faithfully executed the mandate of his office during the entirety of his tenure. He has been a source of national pride. Gen. Centino’s unwavering commitment to excellence and duty was duly recognized to the various awards and declarations that he has received through his professional career,” anang pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)