Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

AFP chief sinupalpal sa social media control

News
By Abante News Online
0 178

Sinupalpal ng Bayan Muna ang panukala ng bagong itinalagang pinuno ng Armed Forces na isama sa implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng Anti -Terror Act ang pagkontrol sa social media.

Giit ni Bayan Muna Rep.Ferdinand Gaite hindi uubra ang naturang plano ni AFP chief of staff General Gilbert Gapay.

“General Gilbert Gapay is targetting online activism, we should not let him get his way,” ayon kay Gaite.

Related Posts

PNP frontliner pagod na rin

Kahit ‘di asawa, backride aprub sa MECQ

Tugon sa pandemya itama ngayong MECQ

Asahan umano ni Gapay ang kanilang matinding pagtutol oras na gagawin niya ito na lalong pang magbibigay ng galit sa publiko laban sa anti terror law.

Kaugnay nito , nilinaw ni Muntinlupa City Rep. Ruffy B. Biazon na hindi intensiyon ng Anti-Terrorism Act ang pagkontrol sa social media.

“There is no provision in the law which provides for the authority to regulate social media, precisely because it is not the intention of the legislators to cross the line of protecting freedom of expression and right to privacy,” paglilinaw ni Biazon. (Eralyn Prado)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Parking attendant nabundol ng doktor, todas

Tugon sa pandemya itama ngayong MECQ

Ostrich nambulabog sa QC

1 of 268