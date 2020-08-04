AFP chief sinupalpal sa social media control

Sinupalpal ng Bayan Muna ang panukala ng bagong itinalagang pinuno ng Armed Forces na isama sa implementing rules and regulations (IRR) ng Anti -Terror Act ang pagkontrol sa social media.

Giit ni Bayan Muna Rep.Ferdinand Gaite hindi uubra ang naturang plano ni AFP chief of staff General Gilbert Gapay.

“General Gilbert Gapay is targetting online activism, we should not let him get his way,” ayon kay Gaite.

Asahan umano ni Gapay ang kanilang matinding pagtutol oras na gagawin niya ito na lalong pang magbibigay ng galit sa publiko laban sa anti terror law.

Kaugnay nito , nilinaw ni Muntinlupa City Rep. Ruffy B. Biazon na hindi intensiyon ng Anti-Terrorism Act ang pagkontrol sa social media.

“There is no provision in the law which provides for the authority to regulate social media, precisely because it is not the intention of the legislators to cross the line of protecting freedom of expression and right to privacy,” paglilinaw ni Biazon. (Eralyn Prado)