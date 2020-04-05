AFP chief of staff negatibo na sa coronavirus

Negatibo ang resulta ng ginawang coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) test ni Armed Forces of the Philippines Chief of Staff General Felimon Santos Jr.

Ito ang pahayag ni Marine Brig. General Edgard Arevalo, AFP Spokeperson sa kanyang inilabas na statement kahapon matapos ang isinagawang confirmatory test ng Department of Health at ng Research Institute for Tropical Medicine (RITM).

Ayon pa kay Arevalo, bagamat nag positibo sa COVID-19 test si Santos noong Marso 27, wala naman umano itong kahit anong sintomas ng nakamamatay na sakit at patuloy pa rin ang kanyang trabaho bilang AFP chief of staff kahit naka quarantine.

“We wish to thank everyone for the continuing prayers and support accorded to the AFP Chief and to every soldier, airman, sailor, and marine who tirelessly protect fellow Filipinos and the communities against COVID-19 and other threats to national well-being,” saad sa statement na ipinalabas ni Arevalo.

Patuloy naman ang panawagan ni Santos sa mga kababayan na huwag lumabas ng bahay at patuloy na gawin ang social distancing.

“This battle against COVID-19 is everybody’s fight that should start from our respective homes. The life we are saving by doing that could be our own or that of our loved ones,” pagtatapos ni Arevalo.(Edwin Balasa)