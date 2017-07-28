AFP atras sa kaso kay ‘Juana Change’

Hindi na itutuloy ng Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) ang pagsasampa ng kaso laban sa actress/ activist na si Mae Paner o mas kilala bilang si ‘Juana Change’ dahil sa pagsusuot ng uniporme ng militar sa isang demonstrasyon.

Sa press briefing sa Malacañang, inihayag ni AFP Spokesperson Brigadier General Restituto Padilla Jr. na nagpasya silang ‘wag nang kasuhan si Paner.

Wala umanong intensyon si Paner na kutyain ang mga sundalo, sa halip ay pinupuri nito ang sakripisyo ng makawal na bahagi ng kanyang protesta kasabay ng State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte noong Lunes.

“Based on this information, the AFP will no longer pursue the case…”

“If it is her desire to extol the sacrifices, gallantry and dedication to duty of all our soldiers and help recruit more patriotic Filipinos to the Armed Forces, your Armed Forces is open to have Ms. Paner among the ranks of our patriotic reservists who, without, hesitation continue to be among our most ardent partners for change,” wika ni Padilla.

Sa kabila nito, binigyang-diin ni Padilla na ang isinuot na uniporme ng militar ni Paner sa protesta ay sagrado para sa tropa ng gobyerno.

“It is the same uniform our soldiers wear whenever we go to battle and the same uniform many of our heroes die wearing in the battle field and in the defense of [the] motherland and our people,” ayon sa tagapagsalita ng AFP.