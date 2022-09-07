Adamson host sa 85th UAAP

PAGKAKATAON naman ng Adamson University na maging punong-abala para sa 85th season ng University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) na bubuksan simula Oktubre 1.

“After the last UAAP season made us fully alive and created Champions for Life, UAAP Season 85 is hoping to call the entire community to Rise As One,” wika ni UAAP Season 85 President Fr. Aldrin Suanng Adamson.

“It’s been two years since the COVID-19 pandemic happened and has yet to end. Together, we are looking to rise as a nation, helping build a better future for a brighter tomorrow.”

Makakatuwang ng UAAP bilang official broadcaster ang Cignal TV, na nais magbigay-sigla sa bansa sa paglatag ng “Rise As One” theme ngayong season.

“Our student-athletes have been waiting for their moment, some yet to return to the playing field since 2019,” saad ni Fr. Suan. “Together with Cignal, we are hoping and praying that we are allowed to have the full calendar back this season.”

Matatandaang ipinahinto ang lahat ng mga events sa second semester noong Marso 2020 sa pagputok ng pandemya, habang nagbalik ang men’s basketball, women’s volleyball, men and women’s chess, poomsae, men’s beach volleyball, 3×3 men at women’s basketball at cheer dance.

“As we get back to normalcy, we will be going back to the ‘original’ days of the UAAP pre-pandemic which is holding our televised games on Wednesdays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This season, we are also not just looking to have accomplished a ‘good hosting year’ for Adamson University but begin traditions that will be passed on from host to host for seasons to come,” aniya. (Gerard Arce)