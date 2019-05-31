Adam Levine nilayasan na ang ‘The Voice’

Pagkatapos ng 16 seasons ay biglang nagpaalam na ang Maroon 5 frontman na si Adam Levine bilang coach sa “The Voice”. Sa kanyang Instagram ay ginulat niya ang kanyang mga kasamahan sa “The Voice” dahil sa biglang pamamaalam niya.

“I am truly honored to have been a part of something I’ll always cherish for the rest of my life. To all of the loyal voice fans, there’s literally no show without you guys. For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING,” post pa ni Levine.

Balitang si Gwen Stefani, ang girlfriend ng co-coach ni Adam na si Blake Shelton, ang papalit sa kanyang puwesto para sa season 17 ng “The Voice”. (Ruel Mendoza)

