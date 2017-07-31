ACCOUNTING STAFF

Qualifications:

. Male or Female

. College graduate of Accountancy or any related course.

. Related experience is an advantage but not necessary.

. Willing to be assigned in Parañaque City

. Fresh graduates are encourage to apply.

_______________________________________________________________

MONICA PUBLISHING CORPORATION

#8272 Dr. A. Santos Ave., cor. Vitales Compound, Bgy. San Isidro, Parañaque City Philippines

Please send your resume at mpc_hrad@yahoo.com