ACCOUNTING STAFF July 31, 2017 at 8:13:49 pm Share on Facebook Tweet on Twitter tweet Qualifications: . Male or Female . College graduate of Accountancy or any related course. . Related experience is an advantage but not necessary. . Willing to be assigned in Parañaque City . Fresh graduates are encourage to apply. _______________________________________________________________ MONICA PUBLISHING CORPORATION #8272 Dr. A. Santos Ave., cor. Vitales Compound, Bgy. San Isidro, Parañaque City Philippines Please send your resume at mpc_hrad@yahoo.com We also accept walk-in applicants from: 8am to 2pm