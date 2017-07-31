    ACCOUNTING STAFF


    Qualifications:

    . Male or Female

    . College graduate of Accountancy or any related course.

    . Related experience is an advantage but not necessary.

    . Willing to be assigned in Parañaque City

    . Fresh graduates are encourage to apply.

    MONICA PUBLISHING CORPORATION

    #8272 Dr. A. Santos Ave., cor. Vitales Compound, Bgy. San Isidro, Parañaque City Philippines

    Please send your resume at mpc_hrad@yahoo.com  

    We also accept walk-in applicants from: 8am to 2pm

