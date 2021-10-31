Academic break hinirit sa Saint Louis University

NAGSAGAWA ng protesta, sa pamamagitan ng pagsindi ng mga kandila ang Saint Louis University (SPU) sa Baguio City upang magdeklara ang local government unit (LGU) ng “academic break” sa mga estudyante na nalulula pa umano sa ginagawa nilang school requirement habang nagrerekober pa sa pananalasa ng bagyong “Maring”.

Ang apela ay ginawa at nilagdaan ng mga opisyal ng student council ng SLU, University of Baguio, University of Cordilleras at University of the Philippines-Baguio kasama na ang chairperson ng National Union of Students of the Philippines-Cordillera.

Nabatid na humingi ng academic break ang mga student leaders mula November 12-17 para magpahinga sa anila’y “academic pressure and stress” na lubos na nakakaapekto sa kanila.

“We can’t expect quality output if students and faculty are hindered from having a break to regain their sanity,” anang mga estuyante sa isang liham sa Baguio City Sangguniang Panlunsod.

Nakapangalan ito kay Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, Cong. Mark Go at Sangguniang Kabataan Federation president Levy Lloyd Orcales.

Sa isang pahayag, sinabi ng SLU administration na gumawa na sila ng pagpupulong sa mga miyembro ng student council sa November 9 para pag-usapan ang nasabing hirit.

“The SLU administration also warned against the spread of unverified information regarding incidents of self-harm among its students,” ayon sa SLU administration. “Rest assured that requests are embraced with understanding and utmost compassion. We thus request for everyone’s sobriety as we navigate towards a resolution that is fair, just, and humane.” (Allan Bergonia)