Abueva, Magnolia matakaw sa foul

Semis Game 5 ngayon:

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

3:00pm – TNT vs Magnolia

(Tropang Giga angat 3-1)

6:00pm – Meralco vs SMB

(Serye tabla 2-2)

PAGKATAPOS ng 102-84 win kontra Magnolia noong Miyerkoles, namumuro na ang defending champion TNT sa balik-Finals ng PBA Philippine Cup.

Abante na ang Tropang Giga sa best-of-seven series ng semis 3-1, pipiliting isara sa Game 5 ngayon sa Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Totodo ang Hotshots para humaba ang serye.

Maagang na-foul trouble si Calvin Abueva at nasira ang diskarte kaya naka-2 points lang buong laro.

“My key players like Calvin, Ian (Sangalang), Paul (Lee), they’re always in foul trouble,” himutok ni coach Chito Victolero. “That is the key. We need to play defense because that’s our strength.”

Diyeta sa katiting na 3 points sa first half si Mikey Williams pero rumesponde sina Poy Erram, Troy Rosario, RR Pogoy at Jayson Castro para panatiliin ang Tropa sa unahan 42-38 sa halftime.

Sa third, ibinuhos lahat ni Glenn Khobuntin ang kanyang 9 points bago pumutok ng 12 si Williams sa fourth mula sa perpektong 4 for 4 shooting sa 3s.

“Mikey is a big part of the team, but he is not the only part of the team,” giit ni TNT coach Chot Reyes. (Vladi Eduarte)