ABS-CBN bilang na ang araw

BILANG na ang araw ng ABS-CBN dahil sa umano’y tila sinasadyang delay sa pagpapatibay nito lalo na’t limitado na lang ang oras at araw na natitira sa Kamara de Representante sa kanilang first regular session para pagtibayin ang kanilang franchise renewal.

Ayon kay Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman, bagama’t walang kahirap-hirap ang ibang TV network sa renewal ng kanilang prangkisa, labis na pinahirapan ang ABS-CBN na nanatiling nakatengga sa Committee on Legislative Franchise dahil na rin sa pa­tuloy na pagharang ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte bunsod ng mga reklamo at personal na galit nito sa network.

Aniya, dapat nang kumilos ang Kamara para pagtibayin ang siyam na mga panukalang batas na naglalayong bigyan ng 25 taong franchise ang ABS-CBN, gayong 24 araw na lang ang natitirang regular session day ng Kamara bago mag-adjourn sa March 14-16 at dito tuluyang mapapaso ang kasalukyang prangkisa nito sa ilalim ng Republic Act 7966.

“ABS-CBN’s will be forced out of the airwaves by March 30 if it fails to secure a new legislative franchise from Congress,” sabi ni Lagman.

“Nine similar bills are pending in the 18th Congress, awaiting for the action of the House Committee on Legislative Franchises less than three months before the subject franchise ends or effectively 24 regular session days before the Congress adjourns on March 14, 2020 to May 3, 2020 for the long Holy Week break,” dagdag ng kongresista.

Pinaalalahan nito ang mga kasama niyang mambabatas na “the jurisdiction of the Congress whether or not to grant a franchise or renew it, is not isolated from the exercise of the constitutio­nally sacrosanct freedom of the press.”

“The infringement of press freedom is more patent in the case of a deliberate delay or refusal to renew an existing franchise because the franchisee expects the renewal under the law for another 25 years,” paliwanag pa nito.

“Press freedom is a fundamental right safeguarded by the Constitution. It is enshrined in the Bill of Rights to protect it from any derogation by the State,” sabi ni Lagman.

Samantala, hindi pagbibigyan ng Malacañang ang kapritso ni Lagman para sa libreng publicity kaugnay sa isyu ng prangkisa ng ABS-CBN .

Inihayag ito ni Presedential Spokesman Salvador Panelo bilang reaksiyon sa banat ni Lagman na maituturing na extra judicial killing umano sa press freedom ang banta ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte na haharangin nito ang renewal sa prangkisa ng nabanggit na television network.

Sinabi ni Panelo na nasagot na ng Malacañang ang hinggil sa nabanggit na isyu kaya hindi na kailangan pang ulit-ulitin ito.

Tinawag ng kalihim na “nonsense” o walang kakuwenta-kuwenta ang mga pahayag ni Lagman at ginagamit lamang nito ang franchise renewal issue para makakuha ito ng libreng media publicity.

“We will not respond to another nonsense from him. Those issues have been bled dry by rambunctious critics like him, and have been responded to before. We will not repeat ourselves. We will not accommodate him just to make him earn media milage,” ani Panelo. (JC Cahinhinan/ Aileen Taliping)