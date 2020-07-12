ABS-CBN biktima ng ‘pandemic of intolerance’ – Poe

Pagkawala ng hanapbuhay at source ng impormasyon ang bunga ng “pandemya ng intolerance” na sinalanta ang ABS-CBN, ayon kay Senador Grace Poe.

“The pandemic of intolerance has claimed another victim. As a result, thousands of breadwinners will lose their jobs, millions of their source of entertainment and information,” sambit niya noong Biyernes, kung kailan binasura ng House Committee on Legislative Franchises ang aplikasyon ng Kapamilya network para sa bagong prangkisa.

“ABS-CBN is far from a perfect organization and has admitted to its many failings. But in its balance sheet of accomplishments, the good it had done for our people are valuable,” dagdag niya.

Sabi ni Poe, maaapektuhan ng naturang desisyon ang bago at lumang prangkisa dahil kahit na “napatunayang sumusunod” sa regulatory agencies ang ABS-CBN ay hindi pa rin ni-renew ang kanilang prangkisa.

“The high and unforgiving bar to which the media entity was judged affects the legitimacy of all other franchise holders which use Philippine Depositary Receipts, tax schemes, and digital platforms – all of which were treated legal before the instant case,” bigkas ng senador nito namang Sabado.

“When you deny the privilege of broadcast to an entity which regulatory agencies have already certified as compliant, the game changes for all the players,” aniya pa.

Si Poe ang chair ng Senate committee on public services na nagsimula ng mga pagdinig ng Senado ukol sa franchise renewal ng ABS-CBN.

Sa pagdinig ng Senado noong Pebrero, napag-alaman na walang paglabag at sumusunod sa mga patakaran at regulasyon ang broadcast giant sa Securities and Exchange Commission, sa Bureau of Internal Revenue, at maging sa National Telecommunications Commission.