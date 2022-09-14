Wednesday, September 14, 2022

ABS-CBN Ball 2022 napurnada

Entertainment
By Abante News
0 7

Postponed na ang pamosong pagsasama-sama ng mga stars ng Kapamilya network na ABS-CBN Ball, base sa inilabas nilang statement nitong Miyerkoles.

“Given current circumstances, we have decided to postpone the ABS-CBN Ball.

“The purpose of the event was to thank you, our Kapamilya stars, industry partners and friends who supported us through these difficult times.

“We may not be able to get together soon, but please accept our deepest gratitude for your unwavering support for ABS-CBN.

“We look forward to seeing all of you at the ABS-CBN Ball at a more opportune time,” ayon sa opisyal na pahayag ng network.

Dahil dito, maraming Kapamilya ang nalungkot, lalo na ang mga stars nito na much-awaited ang nasabing event.
Isa sa nagpahayag ng pagkalungkot sa balita si Barbie Imperial through her Instagram stories. (Batuts Lopez)

