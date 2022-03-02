Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Abono, pesticide tax exemption tinulak sa Kamara

News
By Abante News
0 1

Naghain ng panukala ang isang solon upang bigyan ng exemption sa buwis ang fertilizer at pesticide na gagamitin sa produksyon ng bigas, mais at asukal.

Sa panukalang Farm Fertilizer and Pesticides Tax Exemption Act (House Bill 10680), sinabi ni Iloilo Rep. Michael Gorriceta na nakakabahala na ang pagtaas ng presyo ng pataba na nakakaapekto na sa produksyon ng mga magsasaka.

Related Posts

Senado atat na sa e-sabong suspensiyon

Suporta sa sining, kultura ng ‘Pinas palakasin – Loren

‘Pinas planado sa Russia-Ukraine bakbakan

Ayon sa Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) monitoring, ang presyo ng 5 kilo bag ng fertilizer ay umabot na sa P2,000 mark noong Nobyembre 2021 mula sa P1,000 noong Enero 2021.

“This persistent rise of fertilizer prices amounts to an added cost of P7,378 per hectare of the production which needs three to seven bags of fertilizer,” sabi ni Gorriceta. (Billy Begas)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Distancing nilusaw! Lahat ng worker balik-opisina na

Pamatay sa e-sabong! Mga sabungan buksan na

Face-to-face class kasado sa higit 6K iskul

1 of 3,146