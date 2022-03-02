Abono, pesticide tax exemption tinulak sa Kamara

Naghain ng panukala ang isang solon upang bigyan ng exemption sa buwis ang fertilizer at pesticide na gagamitin sa produksyon ng bigas, mais at asukal.

Sa panukalang Farm Fertilizer and Pesticides Tax Exemption Act (House Bill 10680), sinabi ni Iloilo Rep. Michael Gorriceta na nakakabahala na ang pagtaas ng presyo ng pataba na nakakaapekto na sa produksyon ng mga magsasaka.

Ayon sa Fertilizer and Pesticide Authority (FPA) monitoring, ang presyo ng 5 kilo bag ng fertilizer ay umabot na sa P2,000 mark noong Nobyembre 2021 mula sa P1,000 noong Enero 2021.

“This persistent rise of fertilizer prices amounts to an added cost of P7,378 per hectare of the production which needs three to seven bags of fertilizer,” sabi ni Gorriceta. (Billy Begas)