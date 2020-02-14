Abante Tonite winner sa 4th GEMS award

Abante Tonite winner sa 4th GEMS awardBy Jess Campos
Pasidunggan sa February 13 silang Alden Richards, Sarah Geronimo ug Abante Tonite sa Guild of Educators, Mentors, and Students (GEMS) Hiyas ng Sining sa Laguna BelAir Science School sa Santa Rosa, Laguna.
Ang GEMS usa ka kahigpongan nga miila sa talagsaun nga mialagad sa arte pinaagi sa pagsulat , radyo, telebisyon ug pelikula.
Adunay mga espesyal nga pasidungog nga ihatag sa pipila ka mga tawo ug grupo.
Ania na ang final ug kumpletong listahan sa mga pasidunggan
Kapuri-puring Guro: Natatanging Hiyas sa Sining ng Pagtuturo
Gng. Michelle B. Zeta (Laguna BelAir Science School)
PRINT (Panulat)
1. Best Publishing Company (Books /Textbooks )
➢ REX Book Store, Inc.
2. Best Newspaper (Tabloid)
➢ Abante Tonite (PRAGE Management Services)
3. Best Newspaper (Broadsheet)
➢ The Philippine Daily Inquirer (Philippine Daily Inquirer, Inc.)
4. Best Male Newspaper Columnist (Entertainment or Opinion)
➢ Alwin Ignacio (Abante Tonite)
5. Best Female Newspaper Columnist (Entertainment)
➢ Cristy Fermin (Abante Tonite, Bandera, PSN)
6. Best Newspaper Editor (Entertainment)
➢ Roldan Castro (Abante Tonite)
7. NATATANGING HIYAS NG SINING SA PANULAT (Highest Honors for Print)
➢ Efren R. Abueg ( Manunulat / Nobelista )
STAGE ( Tanghalan )
1. Best Playwright ( Original or Adaptation )
➢ Rommel “Chaps” Manansala – “Sina-Dasal“ (Hiraya Theater Production)
2. Best Stage Production
➢ “Fangirl” ( Virgin Labfest 2019)
3. Best Stage Production Director
➢ Charles Yee – “Fangirl” (Virgin Labfest 2019)
4. Best Supporting Actor
➢ Lucky Mercado – “Sina-Dasal” ( Hiraya Theater Production )
5. Best Supporting Actress
➢ Garie Concepcion – “Sina-Dasal” ( Hiraya Theater Production )
6. Best Actor
➢ Lance Reblando – “Wanted: Male Boarders” ( Virgin Labfest 2019 )
7. Best Actress
➢ Aicelle Santos – “Himala: Isang Musikal” ( Sandbox Collective and 9 Works Theatrical )
8. NATATANGING HIYAS NG SINING SA TANGHALAN (Highest Honors for Stage)
➢ Franniel G. Zamora ( Manunulat / Direktor )
RADIO ( Radyo )
1. Best Radio Station (AM)
➢ DZBB Super Radyo – 594 ( GMA Network )
2. Best Radio Station (FM)
➢ MOR 101.9 My Only Radio for Life ( DWRR ) – ABS-CBN Corporation
3. Best Male Radio DJ
➢ DJ Popoy – MOR 101.9 : My Only Radio for Life (DWRR)
4. Best Female Radio DJ
➢ DJ Faye – Wish FM 107.5 (DWNU)
5. Best Male Radio Broadcaster ( Public Service)
➢ Noel Ferrer – ALL KAPS: Ateneo Level-up with Noel Ferrer- Radyo Katipunan
6. Best Female Radio Broadcaster ( Public Service)
➢ Maresciel Yao – Usapang De Campanilla (DZMM)
7. Best Male Radio Broadcaster ( Entertainment)
➢ Noel Ferrer – Level-up: Showbiz Saturdate with Noel Ferrer and Co. (Radyo Inq.)
8. Best Female Radio Broadcaster ( Entertainment)
➢ Cristy Fermin – Cristy FerMinute (Radyo Singko – 92.3 News FM)
9. Radio Station of the Year
➢ DZMM Radyo Patrol – 630 (ABS-CBN Corporation)
10. NATATANGING HIYAS NG SINING SA RADYO (Highest Honors for Radio)
➢ Nelson S. Arao (Beteranong Brodkaster)
TELEVISION ( Telebisyon)
1. Best News Program
➢ Unang Hirit (GMA 7)
2. Best Male News Program Anchor
➢ Ivan Mayrina – 24 Oras Weekend (GMA 7)
3. Best Female News Program Anchor
➢ Suzi Entrata-Abrera – Unang Hirit (GMA 7)
4. Best TV Special
➢ Pusuan ang Totoo: Eleksyon 2019 Special Coverage (GMA 7)
5. Best TV Programs ( TOP 4 )
• Current Affairs / Public Affairs / Public Service
➢ Healing Galing (TV 5)
• Documentary / Educational / Informative
➢ I-Juander (GMA News TV)
• Drama / Investigative / Reality
➢ Maalaala Mo Kaya (ABS-CBN 2)
• Entertainment / Variety / Talk
➢ ASAP Natin ‘To (ABS-CBN 2)
6. Best TV Program Hosts ( TOP 4 )
• Current Affairs / Public Affairs / Public Service
➢ Dra. Edinell Calvario – Healing Galing (TV 5)
• Documentary / Educational / Informative
➢ Cesar Apolinario – I-Juander (GMA News TV)
• Entertainment / Variety / Talk
➢ Vice Ganda – It’s Showtime (ABS-CBN 2)
• Drama / Investigative / Reality
➢ Gus Abelgas – Scene of the Crime Operatives – SOCO (ABS-CBN 2)
7. Best TV Series
➢ “The General’s Daughter” (ABS-CBN 2)
8. Best Performance in a Supporting Role ( Male )
➢ Kit Thompson – “Mea Culpa: Sino ang Maysala?” (ABS-CBN 2)
9. Best Performance in a Supporting Role ( Female )
➢ Andrea Brillantes – “Kadenang Ginto” (ABS-CBN 2)
10. Best Actor ( TV Series )
➢ Alden Richards – “The Gift” (GMA 7)
11. Best Actress ( TV Series)
➢ Dimples Romana – “Kadenang Ginto” (ABS-CBN 2)
12. Best Actor ( Single Performance)
➢ Jhong Hilario – “Kalaguyo” – Ipaglaban Mo (ABS-CBN 2)
13. Best Actress ( Single Performance )
➢ Joanna Ampil – “Kadena” – MMK (ABS-CBN 2)
14. TV Station of the Year
➢ ABS-CBN 2
15. NATATANGING HIYAS NG SINING SA TELEBISYON (Highest Honors for Television)
➢ Angel Locsin (Aktres)
FILM (Pelikula)
1. Natatanging Pelikulang Pangkultura (Special Award)
➢ “Damaso” – Reality Entertainment / Regis Films and Entertainment
2. Natatanging Pelikulang Pampamilya ( Special Award)
➢ “Family History” – GMA Pictures, Mic Test Entertainment
3. Natatanging Pelikulang Pangkasarian (Special Award)
➢ “Sila Sila” – Cinema One Originals
4. Natatanging Pelikulang Pangkarapatang- Pantao (Special Award)
➢ “John Denver Trending” – Cinemalaya Foundation
5. Best Film ( Indie)
➢ “Metamorphosis” – Cinema One Originals
6. Best Film (Mainstream)
➢ “Hello, Love, Goodbye” – Star Cinema
7. Best Film Director ( Indie )
➢ Jose Enrique Tiglao – “Metamorphosis”
8. Best Film Director (Mainstream)
➢ Cathy Garcia-Molina – “Hello, Love, Goodbye”
9. Best Supporting Actor
➢ Arnell Ignacio – “Damaso”
10. Best Supporting Actress
➢ Charo Santos- Concio – “Eerie”
11. Best Actor
➢ Joem Bascon – “Pailalim”
12. Best Actress
➢ Sarah Geronimo – “Unforgettable”
13. NATATANGING HIYAS NG SINING SA PELIKULA (Highest Honors for Film)
➢ Star Cinema ( Produksyong Pampelikula)