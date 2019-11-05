Gipanghimakak sa Palasyo ang mikatap nga taho sa social media diin wala makadawat si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte og jersey gikan sa FIFA sa signing ceremony sa Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean).

Matud sa pamahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo, nga dili angayang tuhoan ang mikatap sa social media.

“The official photo of the President, easily accessible in the Facebook account of the Presidential Communications, immediately puts a lie to this sinister false news,” saad ni Panelo.

Matud pa niya, nga dili kini unang higayun nga adunay mikatap nga fake news kabahin sa Presidente samtang anaa kini sa Thailand, kahinumduman nga usa ka edited nga headline ang gibutang sa mantalaan sa Bangkok Post diin nag-ingon nga gipa-behave sa hari si Duterte.

“With this succeeding bogus news coming in the heels of the fabricated news story dragging Thailand’s monarchy, it becomes predictable that this vicious campaign of hate against PRRD will not cease until his last day in office,” matud pa niya.

“The latest dirty political stunt underscores the obsession of PRRD’s foes to embarrass him and put him to ridicule at every opportunity presented to them.