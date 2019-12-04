PhilSat gipatangtang sa Korte Suprema

PhilSat gipatangtang sa Korte SupremaBy Jess Campos
Gitangyang na sa Supreme Court (SC) isip requirement aron makasulod sa mga law school ang Philippine Law School Admission Test (PhilSAT).
Gideklarar sa Labaw nga Hukmananna nga unconstitutional ang memorandum circular nga giisyu sa Legal Education Board (LEB), nga nagtakda sa PhilSAT isip prerequisite alang sa admission sa mga law school.
“Accordingly, the temporary restraining order issued on March 12, 2019 enjoining the LEB from implementing [the Memorandum Circular] is made permanent,” matud sa SC.
Ang desisyon gisulat ni Associate Justice Jose C. Reyes Jr.