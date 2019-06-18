9K ka pulis mobantay sa ika-4 nga SONA ni Duterte
By jess campos
Moabot sa 9,000 ka polis ang ide-deploy aron masiguro ang seguridad sa ikaupat nga State of the Nation Address (SONA) ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa Hulyo.
Matud Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Police General Oscar Albayalde, nga mas taas ang gidaghanon kun itandi sa kapin 7,000 ka polis nga mibantay niadtong milabay nga tuig nga SONA.
Gikatakda nga karong Hulyo 22 ang SONA sa Presidente.
Samtang dili ma mabutyag ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo kung sundon ba sa Chief Executives ang giandam.nga speech o dili kini mogamot ug script.