9 pulis sa Jolo ‘rubout’ lumutang sa NBI
Humarap kahapon sa National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) ang siyam na pulis na sangkot sa pamamaril sa Jolo, Sulu na ikinamatay ng apat na Army intelligence officer.
Nabatid kay Deputy Dir. Antonio Pagatpat, director for regional operations nagtungo sa NBI main office sa Maynila para magpaliwanag kaugnay sa isinasagawang imbestigasyon sa pagkamatay nina Maj. Marvin Indammog, Cpt. Irwin Managuelod, Sgt. Jaime Velasco, at Cpl. Abdal Asula, na pawang mula sa 9th Intelligence Service Unit ng 11th Infantry Division.
