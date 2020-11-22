Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

83rd UAAP sa April 2021 balak bumalik

Sports
By Abante News Online
Malaki ang tsansang magbabalik-aksyon na ang 83rd University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) sa April 2021 matapos matengga dulot ng pandemya.

Abiso ito ni UAAP executive director Rene ‘Rebo’ Saguisag Jr.

“Again, this is not an official UAAP position,” saad ng opisyal. “‘Yun po ang mga pinag-aaralan. Hindi pa sinasabing tuloy, pero pinapag-aralan.”

Sakaling maaprubahan ang kanilang plano, sisimulan na ang ensayo pagkatapos ng Pasko ng mga student-athlete. “But we are probably looking at, if ma-approve ang training, hopefully we can start training by mid-January, after the Christmas break.”

Pagkatapos aniya ng 2-3 buwang prepasyon saktong aarangkada na sila pagtapos ng Semana Santa.

“And tamang-tama, sabi ng coaches they need mga two to three months to prepare. So after Easter Sunday naman, I think that’s April 4, or 5, hopefully if all goes well, we may be looking at starting the season by April,” panapos niya. (Aivan Denzel Episcope)

