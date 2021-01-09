8 taon ‘di nakabayad ng amilyar

Dear Atty. Claire,

Sana po mabigyan niyo ako ng payo tungkol sa amilyar ng bahay ng mother in-law ko. Hindi nya nabayaran ng 8 years. Ano po ba ang ang dapat gawin? Meron po bang amnesty o installment basis para mabayaran ang amilyar?

Sana po mabigyan niyo kami ng payo.

Thanks & God bless,

Oliver

Mr. Oliver,

Kung nakapagbayad naman ang mother in law mo ng amilyar noon pero hindi na siya nakapagbayad for 8 years at hanggang ngayon ay hindi pa nababayaran ay unahin mo nang pumunta sa ngayon sa Assessor’s Office kung saan nakalugar ang property at magbayad., Para sa taong 2021 ay makakakuha ka ng discount . Marami sa mga local government ang nagbibigay ng discount mula 5% hanggang 50% kapag nagbayad ng advance (hanggang March) Ngunit sa mga taong hindi mo nabayaran ay dapat kang magbayad para sa limang taon lamang at hindi walong (8) taon dahil ayon sa Section 270 of the Local Government Code:

SECTION 270. Periods Within Which To Collect Real Property Taxes. – The basic real property tax and any other tax levied under this Title shall be collected within five (5) years from the date they become due. No action for the collection of the tax, whether administrative or judicial, shall be instituted after the expiration of such period. In case of fraud or intent to evade payment of the tax, such action may be instituted for the collection of the same within ten (10) years from the discovery of such fraud or intent to evade payment. The period of prescription within which to collect shall be suspended for the time during which:

(1) The local treasurer is legally prevented from collecting the tax;

(2) The owner of the property or the person having legal interest therein requests for reinvestigation and executes a waiver in writing before the expiration of the period within which to collect; and

(3) The owner of the property or the person having legal interest therein is out of the country or otherwise cannot be located.

Ang ibig sabihin nito ay kapag hindi naningil ang local government ng amilyar (real property tax) at lumagpas ang 5 taon ay hindi na nila masisingil pa ang amilyar. Katulad nito, 8 taong hindi bayad at ika 9 na taon ngayong 2021. Ang dapat na bayaran ay mula 2016 hanggang 2020 para sa 5 taon na amilyar at hindi na mula 2013 pero may kasamang penalty o interest na dapat din na bayaran. Ang amilyar na dapat bayaran para sa 2013 hanggang 2015 ay hindi na masisingil maliban lamang kung mapapatunayan na pinigilan ang local treaurer na makapaningil, o kaya naman ay nagsampa ng reinvestigation ang may-ari ng property at nag-execute naman siya ng waiver na kahit nag expire ang period ng paninigil o kaya naman ay hindi ma-locate ang may-ari.

Tandaan na kapag ‘di nakapahg bayad ng amilyar ay maaaring mapasubasta o mabenta ang property ninyo sa isang auction sale at maaaring mawala ang inyong property at mapunta sa iba. Huwag magpabaya sa obligasyon.

Kung may katanungan pa kayo ay tumawag lamang sa 8922 0245 o mag email sa attorneyclaire@gmail.com. Please subscribe to my youtube channel Batas with Atty. Claire Castro.