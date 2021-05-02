8 preso sa Davao del Norte TB-free na

Gumaling na mula sa tuberculosis ang walo pang bilanggo sa Davao Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF) sa Davao del Norte.

Dahil dito, banggit ng DPPF, kabuuang 80 person deprived of liberty na ang nakarekober sa nasabing sakit sa baga.

“The DPPF management together with its partners – the Department of Health and the Philippine Business for Social Progress — are committed in ending tuberculosis in jails and prisons by ensuring that PDLs are well taken care of and that their health is given utmost priority,” saad pa ng DPPF.

Nagsagawa rin ang DPPF ng ‘graduation ceremony’ para sa 80 preso na nakumpleto na ang kanilang TB Direct Observed Treatment Strategy.

Sa TB-DOTS, kinakailangang sumailalim ang mga may TB sa mula anim na buwan hanggang isang taon na paggamot.