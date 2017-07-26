Walang pasok: July 27 dahil sa bagyong Gorio

Updated as of 11:31PM

METRO MANILA:

All levels, private and public:

Malabon City

Marikina City

San Juan City

Mandaluyong City

Preschool to senior high school, private and public:

Valenzuela City: kabilang ang Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela at Valenzuela City Polytechnic College

School, Universities:

Arellano University: All campuses, all levels, no work for teaching personnel