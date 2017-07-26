Walang pasok: July 27 dahil sa bagyong Gorio

Updated as of 11:31PM
Dahil sa bagyong #GorioPH, suspendido ang klase bukas, Huwebes, July 27, 2017 sa mga sumusunod na lugar:
METRO MANILA:
All levels, private and public:
Las Piñas City
Parañaque City
Muntinlupa City
Pasay City
Pateros
Malabon City
Marikina City
San Juan City
Mandaluyong City
Preschool to senior high school, private and public:
Valenzuela City: kabilang ang Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela at Valenzuela City Polytechnic College
School, Universities:
Arellano University: All campuses, all levels, no work for teaching personnel
PROVINCES:
All levels, private and public:
Meycauayan, Bulacan
Marilao, Bulacan
Zambales
Antipolo City, Rizal
Taytay, Rizal
Cainta, Rizal
San Pedro, Laguna
Sasmuan, Pampanga
San Fernando City, Pampanga
Olongapo City
Preschool to senior high school, private and public:
Rodriguez, Rizal
San Mateo, Rizal