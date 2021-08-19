7 Pinoy virologist ide-develop COVID bakuna

Pitong siyentistang Pinoy ang tutulong sa pagtatayo ng kauna-unahang research institute sa virology sa bansa at pagdedebelop ng unang lokal na bakuna laban sa COVID-19.

Ang virology ay ang siyentipikong pag-aaral ng mga virus at mga viral na sakit.

Nabatid na ang mga Filipino virologist sa ilalim ng Balik Scientist Program (BSP) ng Department of Science and Technology (DOST) ay nagsanay sa ibang bansa at babalik upang ibahagi ang kanilang naging expertise at maglingkod sa kauna-unahang Virology and Vaccine Institute sa Pilipinas o VIP Program. Ito ay sina Dr. Elpidio Cesar Nadala Jr., Ph.D. in Microbiology and Animal Virology; Dr. Lourdes Nadala, Ph.D. in Microbiology; Dr. Teodoro Fajardo Jr., Ph.D. in Molecular Biology; Dr. Myra Hosmillo, Ph.D. in Molecular Medical Science; Dr. Christina Lora Leyson, Ph.D. in Infectious Diseases at ngayo’y Postdoctoral Researcher; Dr. Leodevico Ilag, Ph.D. in Microbiology and Immunology at Postdoctoral Research Fellow in Structural biology of viruses and viral proteins; at Dr. Homer Pantua, DVM, Ph.D. in Biomedical Sciences.

Sa ilalim ng BSP, ang mga nabanggit ay handang tumulong sa pagdebelop ng lokal na bakuna kontra coronavirus.

“I am excited to meet our seven DOST Balik Scientists and glad to have them onboard the DOST’s program on establishing the Virology and Vaccine Institute of the Philippines (VIP),” ani DOST Secretary Fortunato de la Peña sa isang pahayag.

“Your knowledge and expertise would be of great help in implementing the eight research and development (R&D) projects of VIP and its establishment,” saad niya pa. (Dolly Cabreza)