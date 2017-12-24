7 kontrata ng Meralco pinababasura sa ERC

Iginiit ni Bayan Muna Party-list Rep. Carlos Isagani Zarate na ibasura ng Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) ang pitong power supply agreement (PSA) ng Meralco-affiliated companies kasunod na rin ng na­ging desisyon ng Office of the Ombudsman na suspendihin ang apat na opisyal ng naturang ahensiya.

“I think that with the Ombudsman decision and the facts established during the hearings conducted by the House committee on good government and public accounta­bility, it would be prudent for the ERC to junk these deals and start a new and true competitive selection process (CSP),” pahayag ng kongresista.

Si Zarate ang naghain ng House Resolution No. 566 na humihiling sa House committee on energy na magsagawa ng agarang imbestigasyon sa diumano’y ‘midnight deals’ ng Meralco-affiliated generation companies at Energy Regulatory Commission na hindi pabor sa publiko at maaring magdulot ng pagtaas sa singil ng kuryente.

“These deals would cost electric consumers P12.44 billion annually for 20-21 years and with the newly signed tax reform package this would definitely increase further,” ayon kay Zarate.

Ipinunto ni Zarate na sa imbestigasyon ng Kamara ay naungkat ang diumano’y masyadong maanomal­yang akomodasyon at ‘undue preference’ na ibinigay sa Meralco ng ERC.

“As can be seen, the erring ERC commissioners bent over backwards several times just to accommodate Meralco…and they should be made accountable for this and ensure that this is not repeated,” giit ni Zarate.