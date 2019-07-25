7 kompanya kinasuhan sa ‘di pagbabayad ng P166M buwis

SINAMPAHAN ng kasong kriminal ng Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) sa Department of Justice (DOJ) ang pitong kompanya dahil sa utang na buwis sa gobyerno.

Sa Quezon City, kinasuhan ng BIR ang AMA Insurance and Reinsurance Brokerage Inc., Jaram Hauling Services at TTC Construction dahil sa hindi pagbabayad ng P116.03 milyong buwis mula 2010 hanggang 2012.

“The three (3) delinquent respondents’ failure and continued refusal to file or pay their long overdue deficiency taxes, despite repeated demands, constitute willful failure to file or pay the taxes due to the government,” ayon sa BIR.

Nabatid na ang AMA Insurance, ay kinasuhan dahil sa hindi pagbayad ng P5.36 milyong buwis. Kinasuhan dito ang presidenteng si Felizardo Colambo at may-ari na sina Avella Lipata at Tomasito Cruz.

Umaabot naman sa P100 milyon ang buwis na siningil sa TTC Construction mula pa noong 2011.

Samantala, apat na kompanya naman sa Pasig ang kinasuhan dahil sa P50M tax utang sa buwis noong 2012.

Kinasuhan dito ang Provenlink Industrial Company, Northstar.Ibex Construction Corporation, I.T. Citi Services, Inc., at Buenson Construction Company.

Ayon sa BIR, ang Provenlink na ang negosyo ay ang motor vehicle repair ay may pagkakautang na P16.56 milyong buwis.

Ang Northstar.Ibex Construction at ang management, sa pangunguna ni President Gerard Rabonza at Treasurer Noel Rabonza, ay kinasuhan sa P17 milyong buwis sa kanilang computer software business.

Ang I.T. Citi at Buensol Construction ay may utang na P4.61 million at P10.74 million, ayon sa pagkakasunod. (Yves Briones)