6th AIMAG usog sa 2023

INIHAYAG ng Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) Miyerkoles ang bagong petsa ng nausog na ikaanim na edisyon ng Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) na gaganapin sa Chanburri at Bangkok, Thailand sa Nobyembre 17-26, 2023.

Ito ang kinumpirma ni Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Rep. Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino matapos na unang humiling sa House of Representatives at Senado upang isama ang AIMAG bilang isa sa mga budget priorities sa 2022.

Ang AIMAG ay orihinal na itinakda Marso 10-19, 2022 subalit humling ang Thailand government at ang National Olympic Committee (NOC) para sa postponement dahil sa panganib ng COVID-19 pandemic.

“The OCA fully understands and respects the decision of the NOC of Thailand, Thailand AIMAG Organizing Committee and the Royal Thai government to postpone [the Games] due to the COVID-19 global pandemic,” sabi ni OCA acting president Raja Randhir Singh sa sulat nito sa Thai NOC president Gen. Prawit Wongsuwon. (Lito Oredo)