64 ka kawani sa BOC, gitangtang sa puwesto pasakaan ug kaso

Pasakaan og kaso ug dili makabalik sa ilang trabaho ang 64 ka mga kawani sa Bureau of Customs (BOC) nga unang gibutang ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa floating status tungod sa isyu kahiwian.

Matud ni Commissioner Greco Belgica sa Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission (PACC) nga nahiktan ang kamot sa Presidente tungod sa limitasyon sa balaod apan gihimo niini ang tanan alang sa pagsilhig sa mga kahiwian sa kagamhanan.

Matud niya nga giingnan sa Presidente ang mga gipatawag nga kawani sa Customs nga gawasnon sila nga dad-on sa korte ang pagkuwestiyon sa pagtangtang kanila.

Kauban si Belgica sa mga opisyal nga nakasaksi sa pag-atubang sa mga kawani sa BOC ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte, Huwebes sa gabii ug sa iyang post sa Facebook account niini gibutyag ang nahitabo sa “face -off” sa Presidente ug sa mga kawani sa BOC.

“Hand tied by the limits of the law, but doing his best. They will be all charged and relieved and banned from their post. But shall be free to bring their case to the proper court,” matud post ni Belgica.

Matud usab ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga walay kukahadlok nga gibutyag sa Presidente sa mga kawani sa BOC nga walay lugar sa iyang administrasyon ang korapsiyon busa atubangon niini ang mga kasong administratiba subay sa alegasyon nga gilabay batok kanila.

“Administrative charges over allegations of corrupt practices in office will be filed against them before the Office of the Ombudsman, unless they opt to resign, and the prosecutors will ask for their immediate suspension,” matud ni Panelo.

Matud sa kalihim nga unta magsilbi unta kining pahimangnu sa tanang kawani ug opisyal sa kagamhanan ang nahitabo sa mga kawani sa Customs ug dili makalusot kini sa tulubagon sa ilawom sa Duterte administration.

“Let this serve as a reminder to all those officials or employees in the government that they cannot escape liability or accountability for their acts of corruption under the Duterte administration,” dugang pa ni Panelo.

Gawas sa Presidente kauban sa face -off silang senator Bong Go, Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea, Secretary Panelo, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III ug pipila ka opisyal sa PACC.

Nasayran usa ang BOC sa mga ahensiyang gitawag ni Presidente Duterte nga salag sa korapsiyon ug misaad kino nga limpiyohan ug tangtangon ang tanang nalambigit sa kahiwian.