600K tourism worker sasaya Pasko! DOT mamumudmod ng ayuda

Tatanggap ng financial assistance at ipapasok sa emergency employment program ang may 600,000 mga tourism worker sa bansa na nawalan ng trabaho dahil sa pandemya.

Sa nilagdaang Joint Memorandum Circular N. 2020-001 nina Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat at Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III, maaring mag-apply ang mga manggagawa sa tourism sector sa ilalim ng Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program (CAMP) at Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Program.

Sa ilalim ng CAMP, bibigyan ng one-time financial aid na nagkakahalaga ng P5,000 ang mga manggagawa.

“We invite all affected tourism workers to maximize the government financial assistance programs made available for the tourism industry. The steps to avail of this is very simple. All eligible beneficiaries should contact our DOT Regional Office designated focal persons who will assist you on the requirements and step-by-step process,” pahayag ni DOT Secretary Puyat.

Sinabi pa ng kalihim na ang P5,000 tulong pinansyal ay maliit na bagay kung ikukumpara sa mga nawalang trabaho pero malaking tulong ito upang sumigla at magbalik pag-asa sa nalalapit na Kapaskuhan.

“This one-time P5,000 financial assistance may appear insignificant compared to the lost jobs and curtailed pecuniary benefits arising from the downsizing or closure of establishments. But for many, it can work to uplift the spirits and spur hope this Christmas, especially for those at the grassroots,” dagdag ng kalihim.

Kasama sa mga matutulungan ay ang mga tour guide at service staff na nawalan ng trabaho, pati na rin ang mga empleyado sa ilalim ng DOT-accredited Primary Tourism Enterprise, DOT-accredited Secondary Tourism Enterprise, Local Government Unit-licensed (non-DOT-accredited) Primary Tourism Enterprise, o rehistradong Community-Based Tourism Organization (CBTO). (RP)