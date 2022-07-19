6 estudyanteng Pinoy wagi sa Norway math contest

PINATUNAYAN ng anim na high school student ang pagi­ging math-galing ng mga Pinoy nang iuwi nila ang dalawang medalya at apat na award mula sa 63rd International Mathe­matical Olympiad (IMO) na ginanap sa Oslo, Norway.

Ang anim na miyembro ng grupo ay nagmula sa Philippine Science High School (PSHS) Main at Central Mindanao, De La Salle University-Senior High School (DLSU-SHS), MGC New Life Christian Academy at Victory Christian International School (VCIS).

Naabot ng team Philippines ang ika-55 na puwesto sa halos 104 na bansang nakalaban at nakakompetensya nila.

Nakasungkit ng 2 bronze medal sina Mohammad Nur Casib (PSHS-Central Mindanao campus) at Raphael Dylan Dalida (PSHS-main campus). Bukod dito, nakatanggap naman ng 4 na honorable mention sina Sarji Elijah Bona (DLSU-SHS), Filbert Ephraim Wu (VCIS), Rickson Caleb Tan (MGC) at Enrico Rolando Martinez (PSHS-main campus).

Noong nakaraang edisyon ng IMO ay nanalo ng silver medal si Dalida (PSHS-main) at si Bona (DLSU-SHS) naman ay bronze medal.

Pinangunahan ni Dr. Christian Paul Chan Shio ng Ateneo de Manila University, ang national team at ng Mathematical Society of the Phi­lippines (MSP). Kasama rin ni Dr. Shio sina Hazel Joy Shi (deputy leader, UP Diliman) at Russelle Guadalupe (trainer­, UP Diliman).

Binati rin ang kanilang team ng Philippine Embassy sa naging performance nila sa isa sa pinakamahirap at prestilihiyong kompetisyon sa matematika para sa mga high school student.

“Their feat in this Math Olympiad is worthy of emulation by the other kids of their generation in the Philippines. After all, this is a math competition of the best and brightest high school math wizards worldwide,” pagbati sa kanila ni Philippine Ambassador Enrico Fos. (Moises Caleon)