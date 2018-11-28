5G connection gitanyag sa PLDT ug Smart

Human gibutyag ang third telecommunications company, adunay bag-ong offer ang PLDT ug ilang mobile subsidiary nga Smart alang sa paspas nga internet.

Matud ni PLDT chairman ug CEO Manny V. Pangilinan nga posibleng sa sunod nga tuig nga masinati sa publiko ang paspas nga internet connection ng 5G.

“I suspect it will be Enterprise and the Home that might benefit first from the 5G until the handheld device is introduced. As early as 2019,” matud sa PLDT chairman.

Gibuksan na sa dakbayan sa Makati ang labing una nga cell site nga adunay 5G technology.

Apan gipasabot sa telco company nga wala pay mga mobile phone o handheld device ang kaya nga maka-access sa 5G busa kinahanglan nga magpaabot ang publiko sa plano sa PLDT nga makahimog technology na magko-convert sa signal gikan 5G site sa Wi-Fi.

“We are working very hard with our technology partners Huawei and Ericsson, as well as government and industrial partners like Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Clark Development Corp. in piloting 5G… and establishing even more Smart 5G Cities across the country soon,” matud pa niini.