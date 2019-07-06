56% ng mga taga-CAR overweight

UMABOT sa 56 porsi­yento ng mga residente ng Cordillera Admi­nistrative Region (CAR) ang nasa overweight na malapit na sa kaso ng obesity, ayon sa Regio­nal Nutrition Committee (RNC) at ng Baguio State University (BSU).

Ayon kay RNC coordinator Rita Papey, base sa 2018 ‘Operation Timbang Plus,’ ang Cordillera ang nakapagtala ng 2.41 porsiyento ng overweight at insidente ng obesity.

“In the National Nut­rition Survey, Cordillera usually registers high. For 2015, the data is 31% which is high nationwide with the prevalence of overweight or obesity among adults 20 years old and above in the Cordillera to be at 34.5% which is really much higher as compared to the national data,” ani Papey.

Base sa datos ng Ope­ration Timbang Plus, ang 21.41% overweight o obesity sa buong rehiyon ay nakapagtala ng 6.18 % sa siyudad ng Tabuk lalawigan ng Kalinga bilang pinakamataas na sinundan ng Apayao na may 3.58% at Abra, 3.41%

“I think this is one of the challenges here in CAR because all the more if other regions continue to pursue something about this, then we have to double our initiatives,” ani Papey.

Sa underweight naman sa CAR, ayon kay Papey, mayroong kaso ang Abra na 7.10% na sinanundan ng Tabuk City na may 7.10% at Apayao, 6.80%

“There is no exact study actually to tell what the reason is why but usually, what we see is the activeness of the local government units in implementing programs. If the heads of local go­vernment units together with their local nutrition committees are very active, then that’s where we will see a low prevalence of malnutrition ca­ses and this is how I read this,” dagdag pa ni Papey. (Allan Bergonia)