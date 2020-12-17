Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

550K jobless sa pandemya

News
By Abante News Online
Mahigit kalahating milyong OFW ang nawalan ng hanapbuhay dahil sa coronavirus disease pandemic, ayon sa Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

As of December 17, sabi ni International Labor Affairs Bureau Director Alice Visperas, nasa 550,000 OFW ang nawalan ng trabaho sa ibang bansa.

“Of this figure, 370,000 of the displaced were repatriated to their home provinces, 126,000 displaced are still waiting for their repatriation, and 82,000 displaced and opted to stay on-site,” aniya sa isang press briefing.

Samantala, ayon kay Bureau of Local Employment Director Dominique Rubia-Tutay, 3.8 milyong manggagawa naman sa bansa ang apektado ng pandemya. (IS)

