55 waging party-list prinoklama!

Prinoklama na ng Commission on Elections (Comelec) ang 55 nanalong party-list groups, na ookupa ng 62 puwesto sa House of Representatives.

Ang poll body, na nagsisilbing National Board of Canvassers (NBOC), ay nagsabi na uupo ang mga ito ng alas-12:00 ngtanghali ng June 30, 2022.

Ang Anti-Crime and Terrorism Community Involvement and Support (ACT-CIS) ang nanguna ulit sa botohan na may tatlong upuan sa 19th Congress nang makakuha ng 2,111,091 votes.

Sinundan ito ng 1-Rider Party-list, Tingog, 4PS, Ako Bicol, at Sagip na may tig-dalawang puwesto.

Tig-isang upuan naman ang makukuha ng: Ang Probinsyano; Uswag Illonggo; Tutok to Win

Cibac; Senior Citizens Party-list; Duterte Youth; Agimat; Kabataan; Angat; Marino; Ako Bisaya; Probinsyano Ako; LPGMA; API; Gabriela; CWS; Agri; P3PWD; Ako Ilocano Ako; Kusug Tausug; An Waray; Kalinga; Agap; Coop Natco; Malasakit@Bayanihan; BHW; GP Party; BH; ACT Teachers; TGP; Bicol Saro; Dumper PTDA; Pinuno; Abang Lingkod; PBA; OFW; Abono; Anakalusugan; Kabayan; Magsasaka; 1-Pacman; Apec; Using Pinoy; TUCP; Patrol; Manila Teachers; Aambis-Owa; Philreca; at Alona.

Sinabi ni Comelec chairman Saidamen Pangarungan na mahalaga ang papel ng party-list groups para sa “margi­nalized, underrepresented, and lacking well-defined political constituencies” para may representation siloa sa Kongreso.

“Such groups are given a stronger voice so that all sectors may be included as our nation moves towards development and prosperity. It is a hallmark of how Philippine democracy unites us all for a common purpose and a shared brighter tomorrow.The Comelec is proud in giving life to this system of representation,” sinabi ni Pangarungan. (Kiko Cueto)