500 Coast Guard personnel COVID survivor

Nakarekober na ang may 500 personnel ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) na nagpositibo sa coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“We give thanks and glory to God for His unfailing grace to our frontline personnel who have recovered and returned to service, as well as to our fellow Filipinos who include our health and safety in their daily prayers,” ayon kay PCG Commandant Admiral George Ursabia, Jr.

May 146 aktibong kaso at asymptomatic na personnel ng PCG ang kasalukuyang mino-monitor para sa mabilis na paggaling mula sa virus.

Patuloy pa ang PCG sa pagbibigay serbisyo sa mga umuwing overseas Filipino worker. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)

