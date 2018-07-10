5 porsiyento nga tax collection, naadto sa Bangsamoro

Ihatag sa gitukod nga Bangsamoro Autonomous Region ang 5% sa matag tuig nga net revenue collection sa Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) ug Bureau of Customs (BOC).

Matud ni Senador Juan Miguel Zubiri, nga ilang nasabutan sa Bicameral conference committee nga tukion karon ang gisugyot nga Bangsamoro Basic Law (BBL).

Matud ni Zubiri nga kini ang giila nga annual block grant alang sa pagdumala sa mga lalawigan, lungsud ug barangay nga nasakop sa Bangsamoro government.

Sama sa Internal Revenue Allotment (IRA) sa otomatikong ihatag sa lokal nga kagamhanan matag tuig.

“We now have automatic appropriation of the block grant. We will keep the block grant similar to the IRA or Internal Revenue Allotment of the local governments wherein it is automatically appropriated,” matud ni Zubiri.

Matud ni Zubiri, otomatikong ihatag ang block grant sa Bangsamoro government, dili susama sa unang balaodnon nga mangayo una ug plano ug programa sa dili pa kini hatagan ug pundo. ()