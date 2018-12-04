Una sa Balita

5 ka Chinese national nasikop sa pag dagit sa laing Chinese

By
0 6

Lima ka Chinese nationals nga nalambigit sa kidnap for ransom syndicate ang nasikop sa mga otoridad sa Las Piñas City.

Matud sa Bureau of Immigration nga giingong nalambigit ang mga suspek sa pagdagit sa susama nilang Tsino sa Pilipinas.

Nasikop silang Wang Rui, Li Ming, Ju Wenping, Liu Ming at Li Sanjiu sa usa ka balay sa Casimiro Village.

Na rescue usab sa operasyon ang gidagit nga mga Chinese nga lalaki.

“The rescued victim, whose name had been withheld for his protection, had positively identified the suspects as those who abducted him,” matud ni Immigration Fugitive Search Unit chief Bobby Raquepo.

Miabot sa nasud ang mga suspek nga Chinese isip turista, subay sa datos sa Bureau of Immigration.

