5 Contractor tumiba sa DepEd

Nadiskubre ng Senate Blue Ribbon Committee ang posibleng paglabag ng Department of Education (DepEd) sa government procurement law sa paghahati ng kontrata at repeat orders ng laptop at iba pang information technology (IT) requirements mula sa limang supplier.

Ayon kay Senador Jinggoy Estrada, ang limang kompanyang ito ay nakalikom ng bilyong pisong procurement deals sa DepEd mula pa noong 2013.

Sabi ni Estrada, ang mga supplier na Advance Solutions, Inc. (ASI), Columbia Technologies, Inc., Reddot Imaging Philippines, Inc., Techguru Inc. and Girltekki Inc. ay pinaboran ng DepEd nitong mga nagdaang taon para mag-supply ng IT requirement.

Sa pananaliksik ni Estrada, marami aniyang repeat orders ang DepEd pabor sa mga nabanggit na mga supplier.

“In the case of these suppliers, why did we not just bid for the goods in a single lot? Was there lack of planning here or was the DepEd deliberately dividing the contract so that it can use repeat orders as an alternative mode of procurement?” tanong ni Estrada kay DepEd Director Abram Abanil sa pagpapatuloy ng pagdinig ng Senate blue ribbon committee sa overpriced na laptop.

“Does that not circumvent the law against splitting of contracts?” dagdag pa niya.

Paliwanag naman ni Abanil, ang decision na hatiin ang procurement deals ay ginawa ng Bids and Awards Committee (BAC) ng DepEd sa pangambang hindi makaka-comply ang mga bidder sa contracts’ requirements.

Hindi rin nasiyahan sina Sen. Francis Tolentino, chairman ng komite, at Sen. Koko Pimentel sa sagot ni Abanil kaya’t inusisa pa nila ito nang husto tungkol sa ‘repeat orders’.

“Bakit may repeat orders? Ano ‘yun naubos ‘yung laptops?” sabi ni ni Pimentel.

Sa ilalim ng Section 51 ng RA 9184, ang repeat order ay isang method o procurement na pinapayagan basta hindi ito magreresulta sa ‘splitting of contracts, requisitions, or purchase orders’.

Sinang-ayunan din ni Abanil ang pahayag ni Estrada na ang intensyon sa likod ng public bidding ay para buksan ang mga kontratra ng gobyerno sa iba pang mga supplier at i-level ang playing field. (Dindo Matining)