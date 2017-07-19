5-buwan pa ng Martial Law

Pormal nang hiniling ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa dala­wang kapulungan ng Kongre­so ang pagpapalawig ng Martial Law sa buong Mindanao subalit hinirit din nito na gawing limang buwan pa o hanggang Disyembre 31, 2017 ang pagpapatupad nito.

Ayon kay Presidential Spokesperson Ernesto Abella, nagpatawag ng special session ng Kongreso ang Pangulo upang talakayin at ikunsidera ang ekstensyon ng Proclamation No. 216.

Sa press briefing sa Malacañang kahapon binasa ni Abella ang u­nang bahagi ng liham ng Pa­ngulo na isinumite sa mga lider ng dala­wang kapulungan ng Kongreso kung bakit kailangang palawigin ang Martial Law sa Mindanao.

“…upon the thorough, personal assessment of the current situation in Marawi City and other parts of Mindanao I’m taking into account the reports and recommendation of the Secretary of National Defense as Martial Law administrator, the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) as Martial Law implementor and the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) I have come to the conclusion that the existing rebellion in Mindanao which has prompted me to issue Proclamation 216 on 23rd May 2017 will not be quelled completely by 22nd July 2017, the last day of the 60-day period provided under Section 18, Article 7 of the 1987 Constitution,” ayon sa liham ni Duterte.

Kaugnay nito, suportado umano ng lalawigan ng Lanao del Sur at Marawi City ang pagpapalawig ng Martial Law.

Ayon kay Assemblyman Zia Alonto Adiong, spokesman ng Provincial Crisis Management Committee, ang mahalaga ay matiyak na maipagpatuloy ang ayudang ipinamamahagi sa mga residenteng apektado ng gulo at ang recovery plan.