47th Miss Intercontinental, himoun sa Pilipinas

Sa Pilipinas morampa ang 47th Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant sa Enero 2019.

Matud sa Missosology, world’s largest beauty pageant portal, nga giingong mo-sponsor sa kompetisyon ang usa ka team gikan sa Japan.

“It’s official! The 47th Miss Intercontinental beauty pageant will be held in the beautiful Philippines on January 2019. The competition is sponsored by a team from Japan. Veronica Salas Vallejo of Mexico will be crowning her succesor in Manila. More details to be revealed soon only here on Missosology,” matud sa Facebook page ng Missosology.

Sa miaging tuig nga kompetisyon nahimong 1st runner-up si Philippine bet Katarina Rodriguez nga inay si Vallejo sa coronation night nga gihimo sa Sunrise Garden Beach Resort sa Hurghada, Egypt.