4,000 pasahero ubra na sa bagong Batangas Port

Maaari nang magserbisyo sa 4,000 pasahero ang bagong Port of Batangas sa Batangas City na bahagi sa pinasinayaan mas malawak na Integrated Passenger Terminal Building (PTB) ng Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Pinangunahan ni (DOTr) Secretary Art Tugade kasama sina Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) General Manager Jay Santiago at Asian Terminals, Inc. (ATI) President Eusebio Tanco ang inagurasyon sa Phase 1 at Phase 2A ng PTB.

“This Batangas Port Integrated Passenger Terminal Building project is one answer in making the Filipino life convenient and comfortable. Mr. President, your love for the Filipino people has moved us to perform this kind of project. Today, I declare and shout to the world, the Department of Transportation has delivered on your mandate,” ayon kay Tugade.

Itatanghal naman bilang isa sa pinakamalaking terminal sa bansa ang Phase 2B ng pantalan kapag natapos ito dahil kaya nitong serbisyuhan ang 6,000 na pasahero anumang oras.

Ipinagmalaki naman ni ATI President Eusebio Tanco ang natapos na PTB bilang commitment at suporta sa Build program ng Administrasyong Duterte.

Ani Tugade, maayos itong sistema sa ticketing, mayroong water refilling at charging stations at may malaking LED board kung saan nakalagay ang pagdating at boarding time sa bawat destinasyon ng barko sa pantalan. (Vick Aquino)