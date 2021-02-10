400 tao binati: Kris naubos boses, magpapa-steroid na

Dahil sa pagbati sa 400 katao, nawalan na naman ng boses si Kris Aquino. Kaya naman, ngayon pa lang ay nagsabi na siya na kailangan niyang magpaturok ng steroids para magampanan ang trabaho niya ngayong Biyernes.

“Last Friday I did special individualized greetings for 200 people. Yesterday for 11 hours, I finished the next 200… no spoilers.

“New friends of mine reached out through my nephew @jiggycruz, i liked what they wanted to do to make people they are grateful to feel that they are willing to go the extra mile to show them they are appreciated & they’ll do their BEST to keep their relationship STRONG.

“Yes, I’ve really grown up- those video greetings will be sent out on Valentine’s Day, my birthday- but i finally realized life isn’t about me- it’s about the unique gift I’ve been given, i know how to connect, start a conversation, and be interested in the lives of others. Yes, i do talk a lot- but the difference is- i also know how to listen. And in 2021, that’s what we all need- someone who will reach out, show we are significant, we are worth the time & the effort to FEEL that even during uncertain times, they believe we’re special and they actually did something about it.

“Yes there’s a saying actions speak louder than words- but this time i put their words into action.

“Here’s the P.S. on February 12, that’s Friday at 7 PM i’m going LIVE for people i really love- my @shopee_ph FAMILY. You can watch me via their FB page or you can watch on my FB page… bago kayo mag react, uunahan ko na, hindi ko kayang mag NO sa Shopee, the event is co-sponsored by #TINDER. I asked Bimb’s permission & he said- sure mama, you have my blessings (iba na talaga ang mundo)- so on Friday when i create my profile, jojowain o totropahin nyo ba ko? Ready to swipe right?

“Bago mangyari yan- pray with me??? sorry @shopee_ph, forever kayong victim- ZERO as in NAUBOS ang boses ko. Consulted with my throat specialist & no choice, low dose steroids na para kayanin ang Friday.

“All remaining winners for FB & IG will be announced on Friday… i think medyo mas marami kayong mag pe-pray. #lovelovelove.”

Well… (Dondon Sermino)