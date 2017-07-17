40 bakwit patay sa evac centers

Nasa 40 bakwit o evacuees na mula sa Marawi City ang namamatay sa sakit sa evacuation centers.

Ang datos ay kinumpirma mismo kanina ng Department of Health (DOH) nang magpatawag ng press briefing sa Malacañang si Health Secretary Paulyn Ubial.

Kadalasan umanong sanhi ng pagkamatay ng mga bakwit ay acute gastrointestinal infections, atake sa puso at hirap sa paghinga na pinalalala ng mahinang bentilasyon at siksikan sa mga evacuation centers.

“…with cases ranging from acute gastrointestinal infections to heart-related diseases…16,411 patients were admitted or treated in health facilities both government and private free of charge,” ani Ubial.

“There was also a total of 882 patients referred for treatment from the evacuation centers to hospitals. When translated to number of individuals, the overall affected population is about 465,000 persons, close to half a million people,” dagdag ng kalihim.

Sa apatnapung nasawing bakwit, 20% aniya ang nasawi dahil sa kumplikasyon sa acute gastroenteritis; 15% ang dulot ng pneumonia at 12.5% ang sahi ng sepsis.

Ayon kay Ubial, umaabot na sa P85.6 million ang inilalaang cash assistance at logistics ng DOH para sa mga Marawi war victims.