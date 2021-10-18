4-year ekstensiyon: Bridges paldo ng P4.5 bilyon

Hindi pinakawalan ng Phoenix si wing Mikal Bridges, pinapirma ang 25-year-old sa garantisadong four-year, $90 million (higit P4.5 bilyon) contract extension.

“Bridges has shown himself to be one of the most productive young, two-way players in the league, and gets a $22.5M a year deal that solidifies him long-term as one of the anchors of the defending Western Conference champions.”

Mainam na sahog si Bridges sa core nina Devin Booker, DeAndre Ayton at Chris Paul. Starter sa lahat ng 72 games sa regular season ng Phoenix.

Nag-average ang 10th pick noong 2018 draft ng 13.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists at 1.1 steals para sa Suns noong nakaraang season, kumonekta ng 42.5 percent mula sa 3-pointers.

Sa playoffs, nag-average naman ang three-and D player ng 11.1 points at 4.3 rebounds sa 22 games. (VE)