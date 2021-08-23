4 yate iligal na nag-ooperate bistado ng BOC-MICP

Nakumpiska ng mga tauhan ng Bureau of Customs-Manila International Container Port (BOC-MICP) ang apat na luxury yachts na nagkakahalaga ng P120 milyon kamakalawa, bilang bahagi ng commitment ng ahensiya sa border security at anti-smuggling campaign.

Ang mga luxury yachts, na tinukoy bilang Le Boss (approx. 70 footer), Yuzhen8 (approx. 55 footer), Yua Hal Ming Zhu (approx. 110 footer), at Gu Cheng Gang Guan (approx. 59 footer), ay nakadaong sa Manila International Container Terminal (MICT) at ginagamit bilang transport services at residences.

May mga Filipino crew members na nagsabing pawang mula sila sa Boracay island ang sakay ng yate, kabilang sina Angelo Casimero, boat captain ng Yua Hal Ming Zhu, at Jerryco Magno, boat captain ng Le Boss.

Ang mga tripulante naman ay nakilalang sina Rio Mar Hormillosa, Albert Casimero, Christian Joy Blancaflor, at Banadicto Calinyao.

Pinauupahan umano ang mga yate bilang venue sa mga events at para sa private use nang walang kaukulang mga papeles para sa local use, at hindi nagbabayad ng proper duties at taxes.

“Upon inspection and inquiry to the master, the motor yachts were found to have no pertinent papers onboard,” ani Enciso.

“We got the WSD (Warrant of Seizure and Detention) last Friday, so we brought the yachts to Pier 13 immediately for safety and security,” ayon kay Alvin Enciso, hepe ng Customs Intelligence and Investigation Service (CIIS) sa MICP.

“Our mandate at the MICP by the commissioner is to protect all borders from smuggling operations. That also includes monitoring private piers for illegal activities such as these,” aniya pa.

Nabatid na ang mga naturang yate ay dapat na angkatin alinsunod sa Philippine Customs Laws at irehistro sa Philippine authorities, gaya ng Philippine Maritime Industry Authority (MARINA) para sa water vessels.

Ang operasyon ay naisagawa sa koordinasyon mula sa iba-ibang ahensiya gaya ng BOC-MICP, CIIS, at ng Philippine Coast Guard (PCG).

Ang seizure order sa mga yate ay inisyu naman ni MICP District Collector Romeo Allan R. Rosales alinsunod sa Section 1113 ng RA 10863 o ang Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA), matapos na makatanggap ng ulat ang BOC-CIIS na may apat na kahina-hinalang yate ang idinaong sa MICT Private Pier 18.

Kahit may pandemya, tuloy pa rin ang paggampan ng bureau sa kanilang misyon na linisin ang borders ng bansa laban sa smuggling at iba pang ilegal na aktibidad, bilang pagtalima sa kautusan ni Customs Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero na paghusayin pa ang pagbabantay sa mga borders ng bansa.

“Some people are taking advantage of the pandemic to get through our borders illegally. We will not allow that. It takes the whole bureau and its partners to stop these activities from flourishing,” ani Guerrero. “It’s more important than ever to secure our borders and not let illegal products operate without the proper documentation. Despite the pandemic, we are focused on stopping these illegal activities to happen under our noses. This is not the first and it will not be the last these people see of us.”