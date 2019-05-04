4 Pinoy film humakot ng award sa Houston, Texas

Apat na Filipino film ang nagkamit ng international recognition sa ika-52 na Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival na ginanap noong Abril 13 sa WorldFest Remi Awards Gala sa HQ Westin Hotel sa Houston, Texas.

Ang period film ng ABS-CBN na “Quezon’s Game” ni Matthew Rosen ay nag-uwi ng Best International Feature at ang Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) 2018 Best Picture na “Rainbow’s Sunset” ni Joel Lamangan ay tumanggap ng Special Jury Prize. Ang Cinemalaya 2018 film naman na “School Service” ni Louie Ignacio at ang award-winning short film na “Judgement” ni Raymund Ribay Guttierez ay nanalo ng Gold Remi Awards.

Nasungkit din ng “Quezon’s Game” ang Special Jury Award at Gold Remi Awards para sa Best Art Direction at Best Director.

Samantala, tumanggap naman ng Gold Remi Award para sa Best Story Innovation ang “Rainbow’s Sunset” screenwriter na si Eric Ramos. Pinarangalan naman sina Eddie Garcia at Tony Mabesa bilang Best Actors para sa kanilang pagganap sa “Rainbow’s Sunset.”

Alinsunod sa layunin nitong itaguyod ang mga pelikulang Pilipino at talents nito sa buong mundo, ipinagmamalaki ng Film Development Council of the Philippines (FDCP) ang tagumpay ng Filipino films at film personalities na nanalo sa Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival.

“It’s always an honor to see our films being represented and given recognition internationally. The victory of Filipino films, filmmakers, and actors in the recent Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival is a big win for us, and we are truly happy that they continue to bring honor to our country and our local film industry,” sabi ni FDCP Chairperson and CEO Mary Liza Diño.

Ang Worldfest-Houston International Film Festival ang oldest independent film festival sa mundo at ang pangatlong longest-running international film festival sa North America, kasunod ng San Francisco at New York.

Mikee bida sa ‘Lola’

Sina Yasmien Kurdi, Manilyn Reynes, at Mikee Quintos naman ang bibida ngayon sa “Daig Kayo ng Lola Ko” sa GMA-7.

Kuwento ito ni Kristel na isang single mother kina Kring at Kahel. Na dahil stay-in maid siya sa isang rich family, madalas maiwan sa bahay sina Kring and Kahel.

Hindi natupad ni Kristel ang hi-ling ni Kring na isang mamahaling cellphone, kaya nagalit siya sa kanyang ina.

Kaya kung ano-ano ang mga pinagsasabi niya, na ayaw niya sa buhay na meron siya. At wish niya na magkaroon siya ng ibang nanay. At ang ginawa ng may-ari ng bilihan ng cellphone ay pinalitan niya ang phone ni Kring.

But back at home, she is surprised to find out that there’s only one app and it’s called Download Mommy. Kring tinkers with the app and falls asleep after pressing the button that says ‘Download Mommy now.’ The next day, she is woken up by a woman who looks exactly like the Mommy she customized on the app – from hair, to clothes, to shoes! And this mom does everything Kring says. She cooks for them, she buys her new clothes and shoes, and she even has her own car! Kring has indeed downloaded a new mommy!

Abangan ang susunod na kabanata.